FIFA World Cup: Uncertainty over broadcast in Bangladesh
State-owned broadcaster Bangladesh Television (BTV) has not yet acquired the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. No private television channel or OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform has secured the rights either. As a result, the tournament’s broadcast in Bangladesh remains uncertain.
It was 18 December 2022. A giant screen at the courtyard of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University showed the FIFA World Cup final late at night.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored the opening goal against France, prompting thousands of spectators to erupt together in celebration, shouting, “Goal!”
Bangladesh’s passion for the FIFA World Cup is longstanding. In 2022, however, the enthusiasm also caught the attention of global football’s governing body, FIFA.
FIFA shared several photographs of football celebrations in Dhaka on its Facebook page and wrote, “Nothing brings people together quite like football.”
Four years later, the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin on 11 June across the three host nations — the United States, Canada and Mexico.
However, uncertainty has emerged in Bangladesh over whether people in the country will be able to watch the tournament.
State-owned broadcaster Bangladesh Television (BTV) has not yet acquired the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No private television channel or OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform has secured the rights either. As a result, the tournament’s broadcast in Bangladesh remains uncertain.
Private television channel Nagorik TV broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Bangladesh.
Kamruzzaman Babu, head of programmes at the channel, told Prothom Alo that people in Bangladesh would not be able to watch the matches if no local television channel or OTT platform broadcasts the tournament.
Singapore-based company “Springbok PTE Ltd” has obtained the World Cup broadcasting rights for Bangladesh this year. Bangladeshi companies must purchase the rights from the company in order to broadcast the matches locally.
He said FIFA had introduced regulations preventing foreign channels from airing matches outside authorised territories. He added, “So far, no one in Bangladesh has purchased the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.”
Singapore-based company “Springbok PTE Ltd” has obtained the World Cup broadcasting rights for Bangladesh this year.
Bangladeshi companies must purchase the rights from the company in order to broadcast the matches locally.
BTV traditionally broadcasts every edition of the FIFA World Cup in Bangladesh. A responsible source at BTV told Prothom Alo that the Singaporean company had demanded nearly Tk 15.1 billion (151 crore) for the broadcasting rights.
Including taxes, the amount would approach Tk 20 billion (200 crore). Under the terms of the agreement, broadcasters must pay 50 per cent of the amount by 10 May and the remainder by 10 June.
The package includes rights to broadcast all 104 matches live, along with highlights and coverage of both the opening and closing ceremonies.
In Bangladesh, several local companies usually purchase the broadcasting rights jointly before airing the tournament through television channels. They generate revenue through advertising.
According to BTV sources, the broadcaster aired the 2018 FIFA World Cup free of cost under the “package policy”, whereby rights holders broadcast the tournament through BTV.
No private-sector organisation in Bangladesh is making a serious effort to purchase the rights either. Their reasoning is that most matches will take place late at night and at dawn, reducing viewership.
However, authorities cancelled the policy in 2022. Consequently, ahead of that year’s World Cup, the government approved special funding for BTV at the last moment. Under a “special budget”, BTV spent Tk 980 million (98 crore) to purchase the broadcasting rights.
Sources at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Springbok initially contacted the ministry regarding the sale of World Cup broadcasting rights in Bangladesh.
The ministry then forwarded the proposal to BTV. In April, BTV asked Springbok about the price of the broadcasting rights, and the company subsequently demanded Tk 15 billion (150 crore).
According to BTV sources, after seeing the exceptionally high cost, the ministry instructed Bangladesh Television to contact FIFA directly in an attempt to secure permission to broadcast the tournament free of charge.
BTV sent two e-mails to FIFA by the final week of April. However, FIFA did not respond to either message. As a result, uncertainty has intensified over whether BTV will broadcast the matches.
We are a football-loving nation. It is unimaginable that the World Cup would not be shown here.
To verify the matter regarding BTV’s e-mails, Prothom Alo contacted FIFA’s media department by e-mail on Tuesday. FIFA had not responded by the time this report was published.
However, a 4 May report by Reuters revealed that countries such as China and India also face uncertainty over broadcasting the FIFA World Cup.
Both countries have encountered complications regarding broadcasting rights.
The Reuters report also quoted a FIFA statement, which said, “Discussions regarding the sale of broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are ongoing with China and India. However, it is necessary to keep details related to these negotiations confidential at this stage.”
Lack of interest from the private sector
Enquiries with two organisations involved in broadcasting and rights acquisition during the 2022 World Cup revealed that they do not plan to participate this time.
According to them, no private-sector organisation in Bangladesh is making a serious effort to purchase the rights either. Their reasoning is that most matches will take place late at night and at dawn, reducing viewership.
They also cited the current economic situation, arguing that broadcasters may struggle to secure sufficient advertising revenue.
OTT platform Toffee digitally streamed the 2022 FIFA World Cup. An official from the company, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the company remains undecided about purchasing the rights this year.
Prothom Alo asked State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yaser Khan Chowdhury whether people in Bangladesh might ultimately miss the opportunity to watch the World Cup.
Speaking by telephone on Tuesday evening, he said, “No final decision has yet been taken regarding the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup. An inter-ministerial meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, and this issue is included on the agenda.”
Springbok open to negotiations on pricing
The package that Springbok PTE Ltd acquired from FIFA includes broadcasting rights across television, radio, mobile platforms and the internet.
Prothom Alo contacted the company on Monday. A senior official said the company itself had purchased the rights from FIFA at a very high price amid competition from several major corporations.
Regarding BTV, the official said the company had submitted a pricing proposal to the broadcaster, but BTV had not made any counterproposal.
He added, “There is still room for discussion. Considering the football-loving people of Bangladesh, we are willing to offer the rights with an acceptable profit margin.”
Only one month remains before the FIFA World Cup begins. Stakeholders say discussions must begin immediately if Bangladesh wishes to broadcast the tournament.
They warned that any further delay could deprive viewers across the country. In their view, the government must now take the initiative.
Bangladesh Football Federation Vice-President Fahad Karim told Prothom Alo, “We are a football-loving nation. It is unimaginable that the World Cup would not be shown here.”
He added, “From the perspective of the Football Federation, we certainly hope the World Cup will be broadcast in Bangladesh through any possible means. Whether through the government, the private sector, or any other arrangement — the World Cup must be shown in Bangladesh.”