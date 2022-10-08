Djokovic into Astana final after surprise Medvedev retirement

Novak Djokovic reached the final of the ATP tournament in Astana on Saturday as opponent Daniil Medvedev surprisingly retired at the end of the second set.

With the score at 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), Medvedev called it quits before the deciding set, with even Djokovic initially appearing surprised.

"I'm shocked, really," Djokovic said. "He looked completely fine, but maybe the last seven eight, points I saw him move slower...

"I really hope that his injury is nothing too serious. I know Daniil, he's a great guy, he's a fighter, he's a big competitor.

"He told me that he pulled an adductor muscle in his leg."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will face Stefanos Tstisipas in Sunday's final as he bids for a 90th ATP title.