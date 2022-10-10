'Super-pumped' Djokovic ending troubled year on a high

Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged but self-inflicted absences in 2022 make him even more "super-pumped and motivated" to finish a year which started with the ignominy of deportation from Australia on a high.

The 35-year-old swept to back-to-back titles when he comfortably defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the Astana final on Sunday, a week after securing the Tel Aviv trophy.

"I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I'm super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks," said the former world number one.

Djokovic now has four titles from just 10 events this season following victories in Rome and at Wimbledon.

His win in the Italian capital in May gave him a 38th Masters; his Wimbledon triumph in July then equalled Pete Sampras's mark of seven at the All England Club and took him to 21 Grand Slams.