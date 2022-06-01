Unsure of future, Nadal focuses on French Open semifinal

The 35-year-old said that the presence of his personal doctor to “do things that help” made sure he could play in Paris although he is unsure of what will come next.
“I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it’s becoming super difficult for me, no. So that’s it.”
Until then, Nadal is already focusing on his next challenge - a semi-final against German third seed Alexander Zverev.
“In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I am still playing for nights like today. But it is just a quarter-finals match,” he said.
“So I just gave myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semi-final here at Roland Garros means a lot to me.”
Were Nadal to lose to Zverev, it would not be because of a lack of focus, he said.
“If I am not playing good or if I am losing in that semi-final match, it’s not going to be because I’m not gonna be focused on that semi-final match. I have experience on that.
“I am not the kind of guy and player that emotionally goes high and low. I am very stable, I think, emotionally.”