US Open 'bubble within a bubble' as stars embrace sound of silence

"The conditions are strange, we miss the fans," said France's Kristina Mladenovic after a 7-5, 6-2 win over American Hailey Baptiste.

Mladenovic was one of several players forced to adhere to stricter safety measures after compatriot Paire was withdrawn.

'Fake bubble'

Several competitors including Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin had been in contact with Paire, according to French sports publication L'Equipe, leading to doubts about their participation.

The USTA confirmed that a number of players were now being tested on a daily basis, rather than every four days.

They are now also only allowed to leave their hotel room to travel to the US National Tennis Center. Previously they had been allowed in communal areas.

"We got some bad news two days ago and since then I've been living in a nightmare," said 30th seed Mladenovic.

"I wasn't even sure if I would able to play. We've been in a bubble inside a bubble. So I'm very grateful that we were able to play today," she added.

Paire meanwhile was preparing to leave the tournament questioning the protocols put in place in New York.

"I'm fine for now I have no symptoms .. I hesitate to tell what is really going on in this Fake Bubble," Paire wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic defeated unheralded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 as he launched his bid for an 18th Grand Slam with a win at an Arthur Ashe Stadium devoid of 23,000 screaming fans.