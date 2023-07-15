Fiery Djokovic into ninth final, record 35th at Slams

Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final as the fiery defending champion feuded with the umpire and spectators before beating Jannik Sinner to reach a record 35th Grand Slam singles title match on Friday.

Djokovic was in combative mood during a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) semi-final victory that moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.

"Semi-finals are always going to be very intense. Maybe the scoreline doesn't give the reality of what happened on court. It was super close," Djokovic said.