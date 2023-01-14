New generation unlikely to win so many Grand Slams: Nadal

Rafael Nadal cast doubt Saturday on whether the new generation of players led by fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz could ever match the feats of himself, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The ‘Big Three’ have dominated the sport over the past 15 years, compiling an incredible 63 Grand Slams between them so far.

With Federer now retired and Nadal and Djokovic aged 36 and 35 respectively, the focus is turning to who can take their place.