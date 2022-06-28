Wimbledon cancer survivor Peniston says illness ‘blessing in disguise’

Ryan Peniston described his childhood battle with cancer as “a blessing in disguise” on Tuesday as he marked his Grand Slam debut by reaching the Wimbledon second round.

The 26-year-old Briton defeated Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in a rock-solid performance.

Peniston overcame cancer at the age of two and underwent gruelling chemotherapy and surgery.

“It made me definitely tougher as a player and a person I think. It’s a blessing in disguise really,” said Peniston, the world number 135.