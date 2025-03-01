Torn sandals on the fleetest feet: Shirin Akhter, the country’s fastest woman

I turned out to be the overall best performer! At that point, I was asked whether I was more interested in athletics or gymnastics. I did not understand much about either, so I simply replied, “I want to run.”

I was selected. I also learned that there was an institution dedicated solely to sports, named BKSP. I had earned an opportunity to go there.

However, my parents were not willing to let me go. It was then that Akbar sir stepped in. Although he was not my schoolteacher, he was highly respected as an educator. Parents trusted him as a skilled coach. He personally visited my home and convinced my parents. I then attended the trial at BKSP. At that time, the institution would inform selected candidates via letter.

So, I waited for that letter.

One day, there was great excitement in our village. There was a letter in my name. A government letter addressed to a young girl was an unprecedented event, the biggest news in the village that day. Everyone gathered at the village marketplace as the postman handed the letter to my father. The envelope was opened right there and it was revealed that I had been selected for admission BKSP. The following day was the final date for enrolment.

The entire neighbourhood was delighted except for two people- my mother and father. Sensing their sadness, I began to cry. I knew I had to enroll. I refused to eat the entire day. My father sought advice from my uncles and I was decided that my younger uncle would accompany me to BKSP.

That night, I boarded a bus with my uncle. Along the way, he tried to persuade me that admission was unnecessary and that we would simply return home after a visit.

I thought in my mind, “Let’s reach first!”

Upon arriving at BKSP, my uncle explored the campus and spoke with the teachers. His perspective changed. I was finally admitted in class seven.

You came first!