Torn sandals on the fleetest feet: Shirin Akhter, the country’s fastest woman
It was the 48th National Athletics Championship and once again she clinched the title of the country's fastest woman. She had previously held this title 15 times. It was no easy feat to come so far. She had to overcome a multitude of hurdles sprint to success different challenges. Shririn Akhter shared the story of her journey and struggles with Prothom Alo's Sozib Mia
Our school was closed but practice sessions would still take place. It was the afternoon and I decided to reached out to Akbar (Ali) sir. This was in 2006, a time when not everyone had mobile phones as they do today. I took 10 taka from my elder sister and went to the village marketplace. From a shop there, I made a call to sir. He said, “There is no sports practice today, but there is a competition. Can you come right now?”
I replied, “Yes, I can!”
After paying the phone bill, I was left with only three taka. I travelled as far as I could with that money and ran the rest of the way. Midway, my sandals tore. I normally walked on dirt roads instead of paved ones so my sandals wouldn't tear. But I was running fast and my sandal strap snapped. I picked up my sandals, tucked under my arm and continued towards the stadium.
My father is a farmer and we are four sisters. My eldest sister was married off at a young age. I was studying in Class Six at Karima Secondary School in the town. I was not very good in studies but got a good spot in the school because of my running abilities. This special attention, different from what others received, made me happy.
When I arrived at the stadium, I saw that the girls’ trials had already ended. Sir asked me, “Would you like to compete with the boys?”
I agreed.
I turned out to be the overall best performer! At that point, I was asked whether I was more interested in athletics or gymnastics. I did not understand much about either, so I simply replied, “I want to run.”
I was selected. I also learned that there was an institution dedicated solely to sports, named BKSP. I had earned an opportunity to go there.
However, my parents were not willing to let me go. It was then that Akbar sir stepped in. Although he was not my schoolteacher, he was highly respected as an educator. Parents trusted him as a skilled coach. He personally visited my home and convinced my parents. I then attended the trial at BKSP. At that time, the institution would inform selected candidates via letter.
So, I waited for that letter.
One day, there was great excitement in our village. There was a letter in my name. A government letter addressed to a young girl was an unprecedented event, the biggest news in the village that day. Everyone gathered at the village marketplace as the postman handed the letter to my father. The envelope was opened right there and it was revealed that I had been selected for admission BKSP. The following day was the final date for enrolment.
The entire neighbourhood was delighted except for two people- my mother and father. Sensing their sadness, I began to cry. I knew I had to enroll. I refused to eat the entire day. My father sought advice from my uncles and I was decided that my younger uncle would accompany me to BKSP.
That night, I boarded a bus with my uncle. Along the way, he tried to persuade me that admission was unnecessary and that we would simply return home after a visit.
I thought in my mind, “Let’s reach first!”
Upon arriving at BKSP, my uncle explored the campus and spoke with the teachers. His perspective changed. I was finally admitted in class seven.
You came first!
Five or six months had passed since my admission to BKSP. During a competition, senior athletes were participating and we had been brought to observe. As I was sitting in the gallery, a teacher suddenly approached me and asked, “Will you run in the 400-metre race?”
I agreed.
The senior athlete who was supposed to compete had suddenly fallen ill. I did not have my running wear, so she lent me hers. Wearing her outfit I took part in the race. After completing 300 metres, I have no recollection of what happened next because I had lost consciousness. When I regained consciousness, I could hear everyone calling out excitedly, “You have come first, you have come first!”
I became well-known. At BKSP, students who performed well in academics or sports were granted tuition waivers. Since I was not confident about my studies, I gave my best effort to sports. After one year, my tuition fees were waived and I did not have to pay any fees until I completed HSC. From 2007 to 2012, I held the titles of the fastest girl and the fastest junior athlete. In 2014, I won the gold medal in the 100-metre race at the National Athletics Championship, earning the title of the fastest woman in the country.
I was offered the opportunity to join the Bangladesh Navy as an athlete.
Same feeling every time
I passed my HSC in 2014, after which I was offered admission to the Department of History and Culture at Rajshahi University. Alongside my studies, I continued to pursue sports. Every time I excelled in a race, I experienced the same thrill. The feeling I had in 2014 when I was crowned the ‘fastest woman’ is the same feeling I had this time, even though it was the 16th occasion.
Over time, I have realised that my family, including my parents, takes great pride in me, their respect in the community has grown day by day. My two younger sisters completed their schooling and college education and are now enrolled at the Jessore University of Science and Technology. I, too, completed my Bachelors and Master’s degree at Rajshahi University and am currently pursuing a Master’s in Sports Science at the university.
I am told that many girls draw inspiration from me. Many people I know say, “If you want to be a girl, be like Shirin!” By ‘Shirin’ they mean not the sprinter ‘Shirin’ but the person, Shirin. This provides me with immense inspiration and encouragement.
It is this very encouragement that fuels my strength in track and field.