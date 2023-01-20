Murray wins epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear

Andy Murray triumphed in an epic, five-set Australian Open battle which finished in the early hours of Friday in Melbourne after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic defied injury and a drunken heckler to progress to the third round.

Murray hit back to defeat home hope and 159th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5 - the match finishing at just after 04:00.

At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray’s career.

Djokovic, chasing a 10th Australian Open and men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam, defeated 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0.