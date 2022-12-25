Youth and women are SDG champions

Two months' of extensive activities are over. The national meet for the campaign, 'SDG: Need for strong representation of youth and women', was held on 19 December in Dhaka, after making rounds in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Chattogram. Youth, women, members of the third gender, representatives of the tea community, disabled persons and students from Chittagong Hill Tracts took part in the national meet held at the KIB auditorium in the capital.

State minister for planning, Shamsul Alam, as chief guest at the event, highlighted Bangladesh's successes and potential in the various SDG areas. Also speaking at the event as special guests were United Nations Bangladesh resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, UNDP Bangladesh's deputy resident representative Van Nguyen and Bangladesh nation women's football team member Sajeda Sathi. The speakers said that it would not be possible to implement the SDG without the participation of the youth.