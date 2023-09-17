International microorganism day celebrated in Stamford University

Bangladesh Society of Microbiology (BSM) and the Department of Microbiology, Stamford University Bangladesh jointly organised an event marking the 4th International Microorganism Day on Sunday at Stamford University auditorium.
The event was organised to encourage the young generation about micro-organisms and microbial science by understanding the importance of micro-biology in human welfare. Secondary, Higher secondary and Graduate level students from various educational institutions of the country participated in this event, said a press release.
Assistant professor of Stamford University Prof Mrityunjoy Acharjee and BRAC University senior lecturer Aakash Ahmed delivered popular lectures on microbial science. Secondary and higher secondary level students were shown the microbiology laboratory at one stage of the programme.
Quiz competition was organised for secondary and higher secondary level students and three-minute thesis (3MT) competition is for graduate-level students.
Prominent microbiological scientists from different universities of the country participated in a question-and-answer session. Winners of various competitions received prizes and certificates, the press release adds.
The convener of the event Md Aftab Uddin expressed the hope of creating public awareness through regular celebration of this day in Bangladesh like other countries of the world.
Stamford University’s vice-chancellor Prof Moniruzzaman was present at the event as chief guest. The event was presided over by Munirul Alam, vice president of BSM and senior scientist, icddrb.
Prof MD Yunus Mia, Pro VC, SUB and Prof Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumdar, among others, spoke at the function.