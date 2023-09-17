International microorganism day celebrated in Stamford University

Bangladesh Society of Microbiology (BSM) and the Department of Microbiology, Stamford University Bangladesh jointly organised an event marking the 4th International Microorganism Day on Sunday at Stamford University auditorium.

The event was organised to encourage the young generation about micro-organisms and microbial science by understanding the importance of micro-biology in human welfare. Secondary, Higher secondary and Graduate level students from various educational institutions of the country participated in this event, said a press release.