KUET students show red card to administration, student politics
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) students have shown ‘red card’ to the university authorities and all political student organisations.
They organised the event at the foot of the Durbar Bangla sculpture area on the campus at around 12:00pm.
The KUET students showed red cards to all student organisations including Chhatra Dal, Chhatra League, Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination, Chhatra Union and Chhatra Moitree.
The demonstrating students also demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of KUET.
Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the students protested against the recent clashes on the campus and blamed the VC and KUET authorities for failing to protect the students.
Addressing the rally, some students said a 6-point demand has been placed over attack by outsiders on students on Tuesday. But the KUET administration did not pay any heed to the demands. In protest, the KUET students boycotted the VC, pro-VC, director of Student Welfare Association.
The students also said they will place a memorandum to the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and show the pictures and video footage of Tuesday’s attack.
Meanwhile, KUET authorities in its 93rd syndicate meeting decided to stop all political activities on the campus. Students found involved with politics will be suspended for life term and their studentship will be cancelled. Teachers, staff and employees will also not be allowed to be involved with any activities of political parties.
A four-member committee headed by Professor MMA Hashem has been formed over the attack on students on Tuesday. The committee has been asked to submit a probe report within three working days.
KUET administration filed a case against 400-500 miscreants on Wednesday night.