KUET students show red card to administration, student politics

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) students have shown ‘red card’ to the university authorities and all political student organisations.

They organised the event at the foot of the Durbar Bangla sculpture area on the campus at around 12:00pm.

The KUET students showed red cards to all student organisations including Chhatra Dal, Chhatra League, Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination, Chhatra Union and Chhatra Moitree.

The demonstrating students also demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of KUET.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the students protested against the recent clashes on the campus and blamed the VC and KUET authorities for failing to protect the students.