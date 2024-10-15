HSC exams: Girls again outshine boys in pass rates, GPA-5 achievement

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the HSC and equivalent examinations securing more GPA-5 scores and higher pass rate.

This year, the average pass rate in 11 education boards stood at 77.78 per cent. Female students achieved a commendable pass rate of 79.95 per cent, compared to 75.61 per cent of male students.

In addition to their superior pass rates, girls also excelled in obtaining GPA-5. Out of a total of 145,911 students who achieved this highest grade, 80,933 were female, while 64,978 were male, demonstrating thee dedication and hard work of female students in their academic pursuits.