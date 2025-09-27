Ariz wins gold on world stage in mathematics

Ariz has regularly participated in the Dutch-Bangla Bank-Prothom Alo National Mathematics Festival since he was very young.

This year, in the 23rd Olympiad, he became the national champion in the primary category. After that, his streak of success on the international stage began.

In July of this year, he won a gold medal in the Grade-5 category at the World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) 2025, held in Thailand. Every year students of more than 30 countries worldwide participate in this competition.

Ariz's mother, Saida Jabin Ahmed, and father, Alam Iftekhar Chowdhury, are proud of their son's success.

They said, since Ariz was a child he loved solving puzzles, and now he has become a national champion and has raised the country's flag on the international stage. Mathematics is not just a subject for Ariz; it is one of his favourite things. These national and international achievements of Ariz are a great joy for us.