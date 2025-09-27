Ariz wins gold on world stage in mathematics
Since childhood, Ariz Intishar Chowdhury had a special love for mathematics and would spend time solving puzzles and various mathematical riddles.
In this way, he felt deep interest in mathematics developed from an early age. That interest is now bringing him one success after another at the national and international levels.
Ariz has regularly participated in the Dutch-Bangla Bank-Prothom Alo National Mathematics Festival since he was very young.
This year, in the 23rd Olympiad, he became the national champion in the primary category. After that, his streak of success on the international stage began.
In July of this year, he won a gold medal in the Grade-5 category at the World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) 2025, held in Thailand. Every year students of more than 30 countries worldwide participate in this competition.
Ariz's mother, Saida Jabin Ahmed, and father, Alam Iftekhar Chowdhury, are proud of their son's success.
They said, since Ariz was a child he loved solving puzzles, and now he has become a national champion and has raised the country's flag on the international stage. Mathematics is not just a subject for Ariz; it is one of his favourite things. These national and international achievements of Ariz are a great joy for us.
In August, Ariz participated in the Vietnam International Mathematics Competition (VIMC) 2025 in Vietnam and won a bronze medal.
Ariz studies at the Satarkul branch of the private Glenrich International School in the capital.
His mathematics teacher, Ismat Jahan Sharmin, said, his curiosity and enthusiasm for mathematics encourage all students of the classroom. His success has made us proud.
"I believe his streak of success will continue in the future," she added.
Ariz's dream is to study mathematics at a world-renowned university and contribute to science and technology through research.
Speaking on his experience, Ariz said, standing on the international stage with the national flag in hand, is a different kind of feeling of pride.
"After winning gold at the WMI and bronze at the VIMC, I have started to strongly believe if a person has a focused effort, everything is possible. I want to move forward with this belief in the future," he added.