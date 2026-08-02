Bangladeshi students put a human face on the Rohingya crisis

When Ankon Roy visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar last November, what stayed with him was not the scale of the crisis, but a young Rohingya, not much older than himself, studying to achieve his dream of becoming a doctor. "Statistics cannot show you people's humanity," he said.

Ankon, a student at Daffodil International University (DIU), was part of the 2025 winning team of the ‘Forced to Flee’ category at the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF), a partnership between UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). The UNHCR-organized camp visit was life-changing for him and fellow DIU filmmakers Mostofa Wakil and Md. Nayamul Haque Asib, allowing them “to move beyond news headlines and connect them with the people behind the crisis,” as Wakil puts it.