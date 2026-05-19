Leadership programme trains future women media leaders
32 female students from four leading journalism and communication universities in Bangladesh have completed a three-day intensive leadership training programme designed to prepare the next generation of women media leaders, reports a press release.
The course, part of the AGILE project, Women Media Leaders of Tomorrow (WMLT) initiative, was organised by the Swedish Fojo Media Institute in collaboration with the Bangladesh Communication and Journalism Educators Network (CJEN), with support from the EU.
Held from 9 to 11 May at Gonokollan Trust (GKT) in Manikganj, the workshop brought together students from four universities across Bangladesh: the University of Dhaka, University of Rajshahi, Independent University, Bangladesh, and the University of Barishal.
Rather than following a traditional classroom format, the programme used immersive, practical and experience-based learning to deepen participants’ understanding of leadership in journalism. The curriculum focused on self-leadership, role models, and ways to stay motivated in a demanding media industry where working conditions and compensation are often challenging.
The students explored the journey from entering the profession as young women journalists to becoming experienced newsroom leaders. Discussions also examined the important distinction between being a supervisor or manager and being an effective leader.
Sessions were facilitated by a distinguished group of mentors, including Kersti Forsberg of Sweden, former executive director of the Fojo Media Institute, Bangladeshi journalist Jesmin Papri, Nazia Afrin, Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Jamuna Television, Tanvir Mahmud, editor of GIJN Bangla, and Moriem Aziz Mourin, staff correspondent of Channel 24 Television.
A major component of the programme addressed safety and professional resilience in response to workplace risks and harassment faced by journalists. Using resources such as the WAN-IFRA Sexual Harassment Handbook, mentors guided participants on identifying, documenting, and responding to threats and harassment both in the field and inside newsrooms.
The sessions emphasised that harassment and abuse should never be considered a normal part of the profession and highlighted the legal and institutional mechanisms available for support.
The programme concluded with a reflective discussion on the future of women in Bangladeshi journalism, highlighting the importance of mentorship, professional networks, and supportive newsroom cultures in overcoming isolation and barriers to leadership.
Tangila Tasnim, a student from the University of Dhaka, said the training helped shape the perspectives of emerging media professionals and reduced apprehension about field reporting.
She highlighted that it provided practical skills in reporting, newsroom management, and handling workplace sexual harassment issues, along with guidance on legal protections and access to GIJN and fellowship opportunities, helping students, especially outside Dhaka, feel more confident about their careers.
Tasnim Kalam, a student from Barishal University, said the programme was informative and inspiring, offering practical learning in media leadership, communication, and teamwork. She noted that interactive sessions and mentorship strengthened her confidence and professional skills, and she particularly valued the supportive environment and exposure to experienced media professionals.
AGILE is a global consortium (2025–2028) supported by the European Union aimed to strengthening independent journalism worldwide. Consortium members include Internews Europe, Fojo Media Institute, CFI Développement Médias, Thomson Media, and ARTICLE 19. Within the consortium, Fojo Media Institute leads the workstream 5: the future of journalism.