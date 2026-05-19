Leadership programme trains future women media leaders

32 female students from four leading journalism and communication universities in Bangladesh have completed a three-day intensive leadership training programme designed to prepare the next generation of women media leaders, reports a press release.

The course, part of the AGILE project, Women Media Leaders of Tomorrow (WMLT) initiative, was organised by the Swedish Fojo Media Institute in collaboration with the Bangladesh Communication and Journalism Educators Network (CJEN), with support from the EU.

Held from 9 to 11 May at Gonokollan Trust (GKT) in Manikganj, the workshop brought together students from four universities across Bangladesh: the University of Dhaka, University of Rajshahi, Independent University, Bangladesh, and the University of Barishal.