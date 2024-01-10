British Council joins hands with DYD to empower young people in Bangladesh

The British Council and the Department of Youth Development (DYD) of the government of Bangladesh recently signed an important Letter of Intent (LoI) confirming their commitment to working in partnership to empower young people with essential skills and unlock their potential. The work planned within this collaboration will make a significant step towards equipping the nation's youth with the tools they need to thrive in the globalised world, said a press release

The LoI signing ceremony at Jubo Bhaban in the capitals Motijheel saw Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, director general (grade 1) of DYD, and David Knox, director programmes of the British Council, officially cemented the partnership. The initial three-year work plan will focus on three key pillars: upskilling young people, amplifying youth voices and amplifying youth voices.

Under upskilling young people, British Council will leverage its expertise to develop and deliver training modules on crucial soft skills like financial literacy, critical thinking, and communication, preparing young graduates and trainees for the evolving job market and entrepreneurial ventures.