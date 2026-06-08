Training tomorrow's dealmakers
US Embassy programme teaches Bangladeshi youth art of deal negotiation principles
US Ambassador Brent T Christensen on Sunday joined the closing ceremony of The Art of the Deal: American Excellence in Negotiation Skills at Hotel Six Seasons, Gulshan, Dhaka, reports a press release.
He recognised a new generation of Bangladeshi leaders equipped with communication, leadership, and negotiation skills, said US Mission Spokesperson Poornima Rai.
Supported by a US English Language Specialist, Joanne Munisteri, the four-day programme trained 60 alumni of the Access English programme from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.
The curriculum incorporated principles from President Trump's The Art of the Deal alongside broader American methodologies in negotiation and leadership development.