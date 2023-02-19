National civic awareness seminar concludes

The seminar featured a panel discussion, "Elevating Youth Voice: A Panel on Youth Empowerment through Civic Engagement," moderated by Esha Farooq, Assistant Director of Fundraising and Grants Management at JAAGO Foundation.
The panel was comprised of Kregg Halstead, Resident Program Director of the Bangladesh Program at IRI; Sadia Masharuf, Lead of the Fellowship Team at the Youth Policy Forum, Bangladesh; and Anan Hasnat, a student at North South University in Bangladesh.
The panelists shared their expertise and insights on how civic education can be used to empower young people highlighting the importance of civic education and the role of youth in shaping the future of their communities and country. They also shared practical examples of successful youth-led initiatives, inspiring the audience to consider how they can become more active and engaged in their communities.
In addition to the panel discussion, the seminar also included a drama performance by a group of young people from the Rajshahi Division, which aimed to promote civic education and youth engagement. The performance motivated and inspired the attendees to become more active and engaged in their communities.
The seminar also featured a national debate, participated by two groups of young people from different districts in Bangladesh. The debate focused on the importance of promoting youth engagement in civic education and how it can help create a more informed and active citizenry.
Founder and Executive Director of JAAGO Foundation Korvi Rakshand said, “Empowering our youth to engage in the civic process actively is not only a duty but a fundamental step towards building a better future for all. Let us come together and elevate the voice of our youth, giving them the platform and guidance, they need to drive positive change in their communities and beyond.”