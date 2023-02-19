National civic awareness seminar concludes

JAAGO Foundation in collaboration with International Republican Institute (IRI) and USAID recently hosted the National Civic Awareness Seminar, a comprehensive event aimed at promoting civic education and empowering young people to engage in their communities.

The seminar brought together a diverse group of individuals, including different professionals, young leaders, and experts in the field of civic education and policy, to explore the importance of civic education and how it can be leveraged to empower young people, said a press release.