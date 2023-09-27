British Council IELTS launches One Skill Retake in Bangladesh 

Andrew Mackenzie, Director of IELTS at the British Council, said One Skill Retake was created after listening to IELTS customer feedback: “We know that with the right preparation and support, our test takers can achieve their best score on test day.

“However, One Skill Retake provides test takers with an opportunity to retake a single skill if they feel their performance in the first instance did not represent their English proficiency, and we believe this increases fairness”, he said.

“Organisations that accept the IELTS One Skill Retake can offer their candidates the flexibility to achieve entry requirements without compromising on applicant quality. The IELTS partners are proud of this initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential,” he said.