ULAB hosts Kosovo ambassador for global talks on education and trade

The session began with welcome remarks by Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB, followed by the keynote address from Ambassador Pllana. Professor Jude William Genilo, pro-vice chancellor of ULAB, delivered a vote of thanks.

In his address, Ambassador Pllana traced the foundation of Bangladesh–Kosovo relations, recalling Bangladesh’s recognition of Kosovo in 2017 and the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in stabilising Kosovo after the 1999 war.

He described the bilateral relationship as “a partnership built on friendship, mutual respect, and shared aspiration; a bridge uniting South Asia and the Balkans through the twin pillars of learning and commerce.”