ULAB, GP sign MoU to enhance educational, professional opportunities
The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Grameenphone (GP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 1 October at the ULAB campus.
The memorandum is aimed at fostering joint research, faculty and student exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives through training and corporate engagement programmes, according to a press release.
The MoU was signed by Professor Jude William Genilo, pro vice chancellor of ULAB, and Sayeda Tahya Hossain, chief human resources officer of Grameenphone.
The Grameenphone delegation included Rifaqat Rasheed, head of talent management and governance, Sharina Tofazzal Pinky, head of strategic HR partner – commercial and Ashfaque Hossain, employer brand expert.
ULAB’s delegation included Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (retd), registrar, Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor and director, Graduate Business Programme and Jennifer Hossain, consultant and former director in-charge, career services office (CSO).