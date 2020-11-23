Exemplary effort to help poor children by a 17-year-old

‘Tyche’ is a social entrepreneurship, which began on 14 September 2020, amidst the persistent threats of COVID-19. Clothing brand Tyche was started up by schoolboy Sher A Mohammad Tabib. The 17-year-old began began marketing ‘tie-dye’ clothes in Bangladesh. This product was massively popular and their first batch of clothes was sold in less than 48 hours. Tabib is a student of DPS STS School Dhaka.
“We had felt a growing need to do something for our society,” said Sher A Mohammad Tabib, the young social entrepreneur.
The concept of business and entrepreneurship is now gaining more popularity among the youth. Modern-day synchronization of these ideas, information, and techniques help aspiring youth with their business ideation. Consistent brainstorming enables them to gradually grow as an entrepreneurs while helping the nation nurture its business sectors with innovation and diversity.
“We were lucky to attract many customers very quickly. So far, we have purchased a good number of educational tools for underprivileged children with the profit that we made by selling our tie-dye clothes,” said Tabib.
“ On the 50th anniversary of our liberation, we aim to help at least 1000 underprivileged children by the end of 2021. Additionally, I am working on starting up two new companies, one based on sports and the other on music. The aim is to use the profits earned for the benefit of the underprivileged of the society. In this way we can contribute both to the economy and the society,” he added.
Tyche partnered with DPS STS School Dhaka last month to ensure the proper education of the underprivileged children.
DPS STS School Dhaka through a press release said, “It is our responsibility to develop and promote such initiatives. Only through such courageous and innovative steps will the youth will grow up to be adept leaders for the future of the nation.”