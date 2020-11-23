Exemplary effort to help poor children by a 17-year-old

‘Tyche’ is a social entrepreneurship, which began on 14 September 2020, amidst the persistent threats of COVID-19. Clothing brand Tyche was started up by schoolboy Sher A Mohammad Tabib. The 17-year-old began began marketing ‘tie-dye’ clothes in Bangladesh. This product was massively popular and their first batch of clothes was sold in less than 48 hours. Tabib is a student of DPS STS School Dhaka.

“We had felt a growing need to do something for our society,” said Sher A Mohammad Tabib, the young social entrepreneur.

The concept of business and entrepreneurship is now gaining more popularity among the youth. Modern-day synchronization of these ideas, information, and techniques help aspiring youth with their business ideation. Consistent brainstorming enables them to gradually grow as an entrepreneurs while helping the nation nurture its business sectors with innovation and diversity.

“We were lucky to attract many customers very quickly. So far, we have purchased a good number of educational tools for underprivileged children with the profit that we made by selling our tie-dye clothes,” said Tabib.