Australian schoolchildren cut class to renew climate protest

Thousands of Australians marched in nationwide climate protests Friday, with many schoolchildren skipping classes to voice their anger at a massive new gas project and government foot-dragging on emissions targets.

At events from Perth to Brisbane, protestors urged the conservative government to do more to tackle climate change, which is already hitting Australia hard.

The vast island-continent is one of the world's largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also suffered under extreme climate-change-worsening droughts, floods and bushfires in recent years.

Prime minister Scott Morrison this week swatted aside the International Energy Agency's warning that key emissions targets will be missed if more fossil fuel projects are built.

His government on Tuesday announced hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers money will be used to construct a new gas-fired power station near Sydney.

The facility will be built in the picturesque Hunter Valley, where residents go to the polls in a state by-election on Saturday.

"The Morrison government could be protecting our climate, land and water, and creating thousands of new jobs by growing Australia's renewable energy sector" said 17-year-old Nabilah Chowdhury, who protested in Sydney.

"Instead, they are lining the pockets of multinational gas companies, which are fuelling the climate crisis." In Melbourne, where about 5,000 people gathered, protestors held placards reading "Coal is history" and "Fund our future".