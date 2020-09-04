Bangladesh youths shine at FIRST Global Robotic Challenge 2020

Every year, youths from around the world come together in FIRST Global to express their ignited passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

FIRST Global is an annual international robotics challenge that aims to inspire the youth of the world to pursue STEM education and facilitate learning. It is established by the inventor and entrepreneur, Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST. The challenge is often referred to as the high school level robot Olympics, with participation from almost all the countries of the world, said a press release.

"It is to our knowledge the largest robotics competition for high school students in the world with more countries participating than any other competition," the release added.