Youth

Barishal University student gets job at Google

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abu Sayem Sefatullah
Abu Sayem SefatullahUNB

A student of the Barishal University (BU) has recently been offered a job at Google, an American company that is most commonly known as a search engine.

Abu Sayem Sefatullah, a Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department student at BU of 2015-16 sessions, received the job offer for the post of software engineer at Google, said Assistant Professor of the department Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He took to social media for congratulating Sayem on his success. In his post, the Md Mostafizur said it was a great achievement for both the university and the department.

“Sayem had earlier represented the university in International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) and National Collegiate Programming Contest (NCPC) through Team ‘Robotrush’. I am proud to be the official coach of this team in 2017-2020. Congratulations and best wishes for him. I hope other students of BU will follow his path,” said the post.

Advertisement

Talking to UNB, Abu Sayem said that all those who study at CSE want to get a job in tech company like Google. “I also had the same dream. I used to participate in programming contests since I was a first-year student.”

“When I was in the 7th semester, I got an offer from Singapore. But I waited for an offer from Google which was my major target,” he said.

Google’s interview process is long and difficult, he said adding that his interview started in November last year.

“After going through many rounds and processes for months, I finally got the offer yesterday,” Sayem added.

Read more from Youth
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement