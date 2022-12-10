Ten youths receive JCI TOYP award

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony as chief guest, information minister Hasan Mahmud said, “Bangladesh will become a developed country in 2041 banking on the power of youth. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working towards realising the dream of Father of the Nation.”

Niaz Morshed said TOYP is awarded in over 100 countries of the world. JCI is one of the most prominent organisations working with the youth of Bangladesh.

JCI works for the leadership development of youth around the world. The organisation currently has around 200,000 members in over 105 countries.

JCI Bangladesh gives the TOYP award to 10 youths every year for their contribution to society.