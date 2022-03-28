‘Educating doesn’t only mean teaching’

In past three years two incidents hit us hard. One was the unfortunate passing of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The other is Covid. I had a wonderful understanding with Sir Abed. When I had told him about my plans, he simply had said, you do whatever you wish to do. The day I had this conversation with him was a special day. I had said to him, Sir Abed do you know 50 years ago on this very day humans set foot on the moon. It took the United States eight years to realise that dream. When John F Kennedy had said that they’ll go to moon, he didn’t know anything about it. He had absolutely no idea how to reach the moon. But, he did it anyway. With that same confidence I had said, I’ll make BRAC University able to leave its mark on the global map. I was able to say that with full of confidence because, I have done it before in China. I had to start the Peking University HSBC Business School just from the zero. When I left that university we had all the major accreditations. I want to take BRAC University to that same position. People are the root of higher education. It’s about student and teachers. You need to have a high quality faculty. It is true that higher education cannot be cheap, but it is also true that higher education is not a money making field.