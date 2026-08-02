Teacher caught checking HSC answer scripts at tea stall with friends

A teacher in Sylhet was caught evaluating Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination answer scripts while chatting with friends at a tea stall late at night.

Officials allege that his friends were also involved in marking the scripts. Acting on a tip-off, education board officials raided the tea stall, caught the teacher in the act, and seized 400 answer scripts from his possession.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on Saturday at a tea stall adjacent to the main gate of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet.

The answer scripts were confiscated from Iqbal Hossain (Sohan), a lecturer at Metro City Women's College in Sylhet. He was serving as an examiner for the Sylhet Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.