Large college
Dhaka college shines in HSC level, struggles in higher studies
Founded 184 years ago, Dhaka College is one of the most historic educational institutions in Bangladesh. Despite numerous challenges, it has maintained its position as one of the country’s best.
In particular, the college consistently performs well at the Higher Secondary (HSC) level. However, beneath this success lie several problems. There are lingering questions about the quality of education at the undergraduate (honours) and postgraduate levels.
The institution now faces a “dual reality” — grappling with teacher shortages, old infrastructure, inadequate housing, and a lack of research opportunities.
Meanwhile, the government’s proposal to merge Dhaka College with six other major government colleges in the capital to form a new “Dhaka Central University” has raised a new question: will the college’s legacy remain intact?
Established in 1841, Dhaka College is one of the subcontinent’s oldest educational institutions. It earned distinction during the British period, but over time, circumstances have changed.
Once, Dhaka College was renowned nationally and internationally for its higher secondary education. Students even came from neighbouring countries, for whom there was a special residential facility known as the “International Hostel.”
The learning environment has deteriorated, and student politics has repeatedly called the quality of education into question.
In addition to higher secondary education, the college currently has 19 departments offering undergraduate (honours) and postgraduate courses, with a total of around 16,000 students.
Under the proposed new university structure, the number of seats at the undergraduate level has been reduced slightly. The college has 201 approved teaching posts, of which 15 are vacant. Including attached teachers, the total number of teachers is 207.
Infrastructure and housing shortage
The most pressing problems at Dhaka College are its poor infrastructure and shortage of student housing. There are eight dormitories, but four of them are very old and in dilapidated condition, and the number of available seats is far below the demand. There are about 1,400 seats in total, but many more students live there, forcing others to stay in messes or rented houses — which has raised their living costs.
During a visit to Akhtaruzzaman Hostel on the afternoon of 21 October, it was found that eight students shared a single ground-floor room. One of them said, “Two of us sleep on each bed.”
In the South Hostel, also dilapidated, higher secondary students live on the third floor, while undergraduate and postgraduate students occupy the lower two floors. They said plaster frequently falls from the ceiling. The old television room is now used as a study room.
In the Bijoy 24 Hostel (formerly Sheikh Kamal Hostel), only higher secondary students reside. Eleventh graders share rooms with eight students each, while twelfth graders share with four.
A positive change, however, is that seats are no longer allocated based on political considerations. The college administration said dormitory seats are now assigned based on merit and need.
A teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that Dhaka College’s legacy still survives because of the dedication of its teachers and bright students. “But there is a shortage of infrastructure, teachers, and support staff. Although the college is affiliated with a university, little effort is made to improve the quality of teaching.”
Consistent success in higher secondary
This year, the nationwide HSC pass rate was the lowest in two decades. Across the nine general education boards, the average pass rate was 57.12 per cent — nearly 19 percentage points lower than last year.
The number of GPA-5 achievers also halved. Even so, Dhaka College’s results were exceptional. Of the 1,137 students who sat for the exam, 1,127 passed — a success rate of over 99 per cent. Among them, 857 students earned GPA-5.
Dhaka College has a total of 2,400 higher secondary students, with 1,800 in science and 600 in humanities and business studies.
Fahim Muntasir, a twelfth-grade student, told Prothom Alo, “Our classes are regular. If anyone’s attendance is below 80 per cent, they aren’t allowed to sit for exams. There’s also a special monitoring committee for higher secondary. That’s why our study environment and results are so good.”
Questions about undergraduate quality
In 2017, Dhaka College and six other government colleges in the capital were brought under the affiliation of Dhaka University to improve the quality of higher education.
However, students claim the expected benefits never materialised. Problems persist regarding teaching quality, exam schedules, result publication, and administrative coordination.
In January this year, amid student protests, the government announced plans to separate the seven colleges from Dhaka University again. But since the new university has not yet been established, the sudden de-affiliation has made the situation more complicated. Currently, the principal of Dhaka College serves as the interim administrator overseeing the activities of all seven colleges.
Nevertheless, questions about the quality of undergraduate and postgraduate education remain. In some of the 19 departments, student enrollment is so high that maintaining academic standards is difficult. For example, the Management Department used to admit an overwhelming number of students each year, though this has now been reduced.
The department has 12 approved teacher posts, with 11 currently filled. Teachers there take classes from higher secondary to postgraduate levels. There is only one government-appointed support staff member and three others paid from student fees.
A teacher said, “If all the students came to class together, there wouldn’t even be space for them. The number of students needs to be reduced, and the government must appoint more support staff.”
A second-year student from the department said around 40–50 students attend class on an average day.
Parents say that Dhaka College still produces good students — especially at the higher secondary level — but the quality of undergraduate and postgraduate education is not as good.
Need to improve the overall academic environment
Several teachers believe that instead of forming a new university, it would be better to strengthen the existing affiliation system to enhance academic quality. Some suggest that Dhaka College could still remain under Dhaka University if administrative activities for the seven colleges were relocated outside the university campus with adequate manpower.
Dhaka College Principal AKM Elius told Prothom Alo, “We want improvements in both the quality of education and infrastructure. We plan to propose constructing multi-story buildings to solve the housing and classroom shortages.”
Dhaka College stands as a witness to the history of education in Bangladesh. Though burdened by time and circumstance, it still shines as one of the country’s leading colleges. However, teachers and students alike believe that to preserve its legacy, it is essential not only to focus on results but also to improve the overall learning environment, ensure qualified teacher recruitment, and enhance research quality.