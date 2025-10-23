Dhaka college shines in HSC level, struggles in higher studies

Founded 184 years ago, Dhaka College is one of the most historic educational institutions in Bangladesh. Despite numerous challenges, it has maintained its position as one of the country’s best.

In particular, the college consistently performs well at the Higher Secondary (HSC) level. However, beneath this success lie several problems. There are lingering questions about the quality of education at the undergraduate (honours) and postgraduate levels.

The institution now faces a “dual reality” — grappling with teacher shortages, old infrastructure, inadequate housing, and a lack of research opportunities.