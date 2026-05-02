First ever English Medium School Admission Fair underway
The ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’ is being held in Dhaka for the first time. The fair, which began at 10:00 am today, Saturday (2 May 2026), at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital, will continue until 6:00 pm. Entry to the event is open to all.
This day-long event is jointly organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo.com, with CHS Education Limited as the ‘Powered By’ partner. Meanwhile, Prime Bank PLC is the banking partner, while Polar Ice Cream is the ice cream partner.
Guardians and visitors are receiving admission information and advice for students ranging from playgroup to primary and O/A Levels by speaking directly with representatives of the participating educational institutions.
Kamrul Islam, a businessman from Dhanmondi, arrived at the fair in the morning with his two children. His son, Kaifarul Islam, is moving from Grade 4 to Grade 5. His objective in attending the fair is to find the best school in Dhaka for his child.
Kamrul Islam said, “This is a first for Bangladesh. I found out about this event through Prothom Alo's Facebook page. Having so many options under one roof makes the process of selecting the right school much easier for parents like us. Moreover, Prothom Alo and the British Council are reputable institutions, and that trust brought us here.”
The fair features stalls from the British Council’s partner English medium schools. Tahnee Yeasmin, business development director at the British Council, said, “We have worked with Prothom Alo on various initiatives before, but this is the first time we are working directly on education. We are thrilled to organise this event with a people-oriented and popular institution like Prothom Alo”
She added, “Parents are often clueless when it comes to choosing a school for their children. We believe they will find a one-stop solution’ here. Additionally, they can obtain information about our more than 200 partner schools located across the country.”
Alongside local ones, information regarding international schools is also available at the fair. In this regard, Nazmul Hasan Raju, founder and CEO of CHS Education Limited, said, “We have seen a significant turnout of students and parents since this morning. At this fair, parents will not only learn about the best schools in the country but also about international schools through us.”
“In particular, we are providing information on top schools in various countries, including New Zealand and Canada, for students planning to enroll in A-Levels after completing their O-Levels. We hope parents and students will benefit from this fair,” he added.
Speaking about participation, Gobinda Chand Kundu, relationship manager at the Pragati Sarani Branch of Prime Bank PLC said, “The English Medium School Admission Fair is an excellent initiative.”
“We are always committed to working for education and the next generation. That commitment is why we are part of this event. Alongside education, accessible banking services are also important, and we are working to bring those services within everyone’s reach,” he added.
In addition to admissions information and guidance, the fair features a day-long ‘gaming zone’ with various entertainment and interactive activities for children. A special question-and-answer session will be held in the afternoon, where organisers and experts will respond to queries from parents and visitors. A raffle draw will take place in the evening, with attractive prizes for three winners, courtesy of Brothers Furniture.
Institutions participating in the fair include Froebel Play School, Froebel Academy, Insight International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, New Horizon Canadian International School, Wheaton International School, Bangladesh International Tutorial and Haileybury Bhaluka.
Held under the slogan ‘Right Decision, Bright Future’, the fair, which began online on 26 April, will continue until 5 May 2026. Further details are available on the website.