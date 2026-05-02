First ever English Medium School Admission Fair underway

The ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’ is being held in Dhaka for the first time. The fair, which began at 10:00 am today, Saturday (2 May 2026), at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital, will continue until 6:00 pm. Entry to the event is open to all.

This day-long event is jointly organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo.com, with CHS Education Limited as the ‘Powered By’ partner. Meanwhile, Prime Bank PLC is the banking partner, while Polar Ice Cream is the ice cream partner.

Guardians and visitors are receiving admission information and advice for students ranging from playgroup to primary and O/A Levels by speaking directly with representatives of the participating educational institutions.