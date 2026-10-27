HSC results to be published on 31 October as date changed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent results of 2026 will be published on 31 October as the date has been changed, which was earlier fixed on 29 October 2026, confirmed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.

Earlier, Syed Akhtaruzzaman, also president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, had told Prothom Alo that the results of this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations would be published on Thursday, 29 October.