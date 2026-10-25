HSC results to be published on 29 October, details on 26 October

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations for 2026 will be published on 29 October.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee will provide detailed information about the publication of results and the process to check them on Monday, 26 October 2026.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, it has been decided that the results of the HSC and equivalent examinations for 2026 will be published on 29 October 29 (Thursday).

Detailed information related to the results will be announced via a press release on 26 October (Monday).