HSC 2026: How to check the results

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 31 October.

The process of releasing the results will be formally launched at an event at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, at 11:00 am that day.

As soon as the launch takes place, the results will be published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions.

A press release from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said all respective educational institutions would have to collect the results published by the boards through the websites: https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.