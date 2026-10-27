HSC 2026: How to check the results
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 31 October.
The process of releasing the results will be formally launched at an event at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, at 11:00 am that day.
As soon as the launch takes place, the results will be published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions.
A press release from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said all respective educational institutions would have to collect the results published by the boards through the websites: https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.
The boards have advised institutions to download and publish the results online by clicking on the Results section of either website and retrieving the results using the board name and the institution’s EIIN (Educational Institution Identification Number).
Candidates will be able to access their results through the common website of the education boards and the website of their respective education board. They will also be able to collect their results from their own educational institutions.
Candidates can also obtain their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number. To receive results by SMS, they must type HSC <Space>, first three letters of the board’s name <Space> roll number <Space> examination year, and send the message to 16140.
For example, they must type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140. Results will not be available from the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
When to apply for re-scrutiny
The press release said applications for re-evaluation with re-scrutiny of answer scripts would be accepted online from 1 to 7 November. The application process and relevant instructions will be published on the education boards’ websites.
Change in result publication date
According to the earlier announcement, the results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were scheduled to be published on 29 October. The date has now been changed. Under the revised schedule, the results will be published on 31 October, Saturday.
Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, informed Prothom Alo of the new date today, Tuesday, 27 October.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. The written examinations were scheduled to end on 8 August, but several examinations under the Chattogram Education Board were postponed because of natural disasters. The postponed examinations were held later.
A total of 1,270,583 candidates, including regular and irregular examinees, sat the HSC and equivalent examinations this year. However, a considerable number of candidates were absent.