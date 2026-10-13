SSC, HSC: Education boards ready to hold re-exams in failed subjects within 3 months

The government has taken an initiative to allow students to retake examinations in subjects they have failed within three months of the publication of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results.

The education boards have informed the Ministry of Education that such examinations can be held for this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations. However, they said it would not be possible for this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations. That could be implemented from next year, said the boards.

The boards conveyed their views to the ministry on the matter on Monday. Now, the ministry will make a decision.

Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, an organisation of the chairmen of all education boards, and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo on Monday that the boards were ready to hold the examinations within three months.