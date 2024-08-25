Forced resignations may lead to collapse in administration: Wahiduddin Mahmud
Forcing people who are working in different positions at educational institutions may create instability, education and planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said on Sunday.
He further said that action will be taken if there are any reasonable complaints in this regard.
Wahiduddin Mahmud said this at a meeting with the officials of the ministry.
The adviser mentioned that the process of new appointments and transfers is currently underway.
However, he warned that forced resignations may lead to unrest and the administration could collapse, causing issues such as delays in salary payments for teachers, officials, and employees.
Wahiduddin emphasised that the appointments and transfers of teachers, officials, and employees in government educational institutions are carried out according to the established rules and regulations.
There is no provision of forcing someone to resign, he added.
Highlighting the desire to return to a disciplined society after a successful changeover, he said that the expected relationship between teachers and students in educational institutions should be restored.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining decorum and ensuring that no one is personally humiliated in the process.