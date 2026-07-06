School mapping essential to determine where and how many are needed

The government's initiative to establish model schools and colleges is certainly commendable. However, several important issues need to be taken into consideration. Over the years, successive governments have established new educational institutions across the country under the banner of "model" schools or similar initiatives. Before setting up more institutions, it is essential to undertake a comprehensive nationwide school mapping to assess the existing distribution of schools.

In other words, decisions on where new educational institutions are needed and how many should be established must be based on evidence and data. Government policy already specifies, according to population size and geographical distance, where schools may or may not be established. These guidelines are applied when institutions are brought under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme, although they have not always been followed in practice.