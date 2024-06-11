UGC probes allegations against VC, pro-VC of Islamic Arabic University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is investigating allegations of various irregularities surfaced against the vice chancellor and pro vice chancellor of Islamic Arabic University.

The main allegations against the VC Mohammad Abdur Rashid are irregularities in recruitment to some important posts. The pro VC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad is accused in recruitment-business, embezzlement of funds and taking "toll" for affiliation, renewal or inspection of madrasas.

The UGC’s probe body, formed at the behest of the education ministry, has already taken interviews of many individuals upon visiting the university.

The VC, however, claimed that the allegations are not true. Pro VC was not available for comment on the issue.

The immediate past VC of the Islamic Arabic University was also accused of irregularities.

The university sources said recruitment is a big issue there. A section of the officials of the university gets pecuniary benefits out of ‘problems’ in affiliated madrasas. It is a commonly held allegation that any officials inspecting affiliated madrasas ‘get benefitted’. This practice has given rise to two conflicting groups that make complaints against each other. There is also a rumour circulating among the officials that differences have emerged between the VC and pro VC.