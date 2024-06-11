UGC probes allegations against VC, pro-VC of Islamic Arabic University
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is investigating allegations of various irregularities surfaced against the vice chancellor and pro vice chancellor of Islamic Arabic University.
The main allegations against the VC Mohammad Abdur Rashid are irregularities in recruitment to some important posts. The pro VC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad is accused in recruitment-business, embezzlement of funds and taking "toll" for affiliation, renewal or inspection of madrasas.
The UGC’s probe body, formed at the behest of the education ministry, has already taken interviews of many individuals upon visiting the university.
The VC, however, claimed that the allegations are not true. Pro VC was not available for comment on the issue.
The immediate past VC of the Islamic Arabic University was also accused of irregularities.
The university sources said recruitment is a big issue there. A section of the officials of the university gets pecuniary benefits out of ‘problems’ in affiliated madrasas. It is a commonly held allegation that any officials inspecting affiliated madrasas ‘get benefitted’. This practice has given rise to two conflicting groups that make complaints against each other. There is also a rumour circulating among the officials that differences have emerged between the VC and pro VC.
Islamic Arabic University was established in 2013. Located at Bosila in the city’s Mohammadpur, it is mainly an affiliating university akin to National University. The madrasas of Fazil and Kamil levels are affiliated under Islamic Arabic University which was affiliated with Islamic University in Kushtia in the past. According to the latest annual report of the UGC, around 275,000 students are currently studying at 1349 madrasas under the university.
10 allegations against the VC
Professor Abdur Rashid of Dhaka University's Islamic Studies department was appointed as VC of Islamic Arabic University in April last year. In the same year, a written complaint was made against him to the education ministry.
An ‘activist’ of Bangabandhu Parishad of the university made the complaint. A total of 10 complaints were made against the VC. The ministry in November last year asked the UGC to investigate these allegations and give a report.
The UGC formed a four-member inquiry committee with its member professor Hasina Khan as the convener of the committee in January.
According to the written complaint, a person has been appointed as registrar in the Islamic Arabic University in exchange of money without considering the recruitment ban of the UGC. The appointed person, Kamrul Islam, completed one term and his tenure was extended again. Kamrul was serving as the acting registrar (deputy registrar) of Patuakhali Science and Technology University. However, he was relieved of the duty in the face of the movement of the officers and employees.
The VC has been accused of appointing officials to the posts of controller of examinations, finance and accounts branch in violation of UGC's ban and contractual recruitment policy. Apart from this, there have been allegations of giving additional charge to a sixteenth grade officer who was appointed on a temporary basis as a ninth grade officer.
On the allegations against him, the VC Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo that he did not even know Kamrul before he was appointed as registrar. Kamrul applied for the post and was recruited on lien.
He denied the allegation of making the recruitment in exchange of money and said there have been allegations and counter allegations for a long time. He does not know the reason behind this allegation.
The VC also rejected the allegation of his rift with the pro VC.
17 allegations against pro VC
Written complaints were filed to the UGC chairman against the pro VC Abul Kalam in November.
A total of 17 allegations were filed against him by teachers, officials and employees. The allegations include irregularities, recruitment-business, embezzlement of money and collecting tolls for inspection of affiliated madrasas.
The UGC in February formed another probe body headed by Hasina Khan.
One of the allegations was that the pro VC would go to nomination boards of recruitment of principals and vice principals of affiliated Fazil and Kamil madrasas representing the university. We used to resort to financial irregularities in those recruitments.
Another allegation is that the pro-VC makes financial gains while inspecting madrasas as the member of probe bodies formed to investigate different allegations.
The allegations include that the pro VC collects toll for giving new affiliations and renewal of affiliations. He is also accused of taking a large sum of money as TA-DA. According to the allegation, the pro VC collected over Tk 200,000 in June 2023 as TA-DA. Another allegation is he takes money for approving governing bodies of madrasas.
The pro VC was called over phone several times for comment on the allegations, but could not be reached.
Asked about the development, the UGC probe body’s convener Hasina Khan told Prothom Alo that the inquiry has reached a certain stage. The committee has already taken depositions of the VC and the pro VC.
Answers to some questions are yet to be found, she said, adding that the committee would hopefully reach a conclusion.