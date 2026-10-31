HSC: Exam dates for students who failed 1 or 2 subjects to be announced by 3 November

Students who failed one or two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will have an opportunity to retake only the subjects they failed within the next month.

Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that details regarding the examination dates, form-fill-up schedule and fees for these students would be announced by 3 November.

However, a source at the Dhaka Education Board said preliminary discussions were underway on whether the examinations could be held on 2 December. Authorities are also considering publishing the results within December so that successful candidates can have the opportunity to seek admission to higher education.