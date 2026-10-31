Education

HSC: Exam dates for students who failed 1 or 2 subjects to be announced by 3 November

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Anwar Hossain Munna, a student of RAJUK Uttara Model College in Dhaka, celebrates his GPA-5 result in the HSC examinations with his mother. Many students who failed in one or two subjects could not share the same joy, but they will get another opportunity to sit for the examinations. The exam dates will be announced by 3 November.Dipu Malakar

Students who failed one or two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will have an opportunity to retake only the subjects they failed within the next month.

Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that details regarding the examination dates, form-fill-up schedule and fees for these students would be announced by 3 November.

However, a source at the Dhaka Education Board said preliminary discussions were underway on whether the examinations could be held on 2 December. Authorities are also considering publishing the results within December so that successful candidates can have the opportunity to seek admission to higher education.

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A student checks her HSC examination results on a mobile phone at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka on 31 October 2026.
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Under the existing system, students who fail one or more subjects in public examinations such as the SSC and HSC must wait a year to retake the examinations. They can sit for only the subjects they failed or choose to retake all subjects. As a result, students who fail just one or two subjects have to wait an entire year for another opportunity.

This year, a total of 422,905 candidates failed in one or two subjects. Of them, 298,040 failed in one subject, while 124,865 failed in two subjects.

At an event organised on Saturday to announce the results, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and Prime Minister's Adviser Mahdi Amin said students who failed one or two subjects in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations would be given an opportunity to retake the examinations within the next month.

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