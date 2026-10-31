HSC results 2026 re-scrutiny applications open from Sunday
The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, on 31 October. Students who are dissatisfied with their HSC and equivalent exam results can apply for a re-evaluation starting tomorrow, 1 November.
Students will be able to apply online until 7 November. Detailed instructions on the application process will be available on the respective education boards’ websites.
This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July 2026. Although the written examinations were scheduled to end on 8 August, several examinations under the Chattogram Education Board were postponed due to natural disasters. The postponed examinations were held later.
A total of 1,270,583 regular and irregular candidates registered for this year's HSC and equivalent examinations. However, a considerable number of candidates were absent from the examinations.