HSC results re-scrutiny: Applications open, here’s how to apply
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published yesterday, Saturday. Nearly 600,000 students have failed.
Many students may not have received the results they expected. Those who wish to do so can apply for re-scrutiny of their results.
The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has also announced details of the application process and fee payment rules. Applications must be submitted online. No manual applications will be accepted.
Students dissatisfied with their published results can apply for re-scrutiny from today, Sunday (1 November 2026). The application process will continue until 7 November.
How to Apply for Result Re-scrutiny
Students must apply online through the designated website to have their results re-scrutinised. They need to visit the website and enter their roll and registration numbers in the designated fields. They must then select their education board from the dropdown list and click the ‘Submit’ button.
Students must then provide their mobile phone numbers. An SMS will be sent to those numbers when the re-scrutiny results are published.
The next screen will display the student’s subject-wise results. To request re-scrutiny of the results in one or more subjects, students must select the relevant subjects and click the ‘Pay Fee’ button.
The fee is Tk 150 per paper. For subjects with two papers, students must apply for both papers. The amount payable will be displayed in the next step. Fees can be paid through bKash, Nagad, DBBL Rocket, Upay and Sonali services. Detailed payment instructions can be found by clicking the ‘Pay’ button on the relevant portal.
After paying the fee, students must log in to the application portal and click the ‘Submit’ button. If they wish to add more subjects after submitting an application with a fee payment, they can do so by following the same procedure. However, they will not need to provide their mobile phone number again.
If students need to change or modify their applications before paying the fee, they can click the ‘Delete’ button to withdraw the selected subjects for which fees have not yet been paid. They can then select new subjects. However, once the fee has been paid, the subjects included in the application cannot be withdrawn. Under no circumstances will the fee be refunded.