HSC results re-scrutiny: Applications open, here’s how to apply

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published yesterday, Saturday. Nearly 600,000 students have failed.

Many students may not have received the results they expected. Those who wish to do so can apply for re-scrutiny of their results.

The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has also announced details of the application process and fee payment rules. Applications must be submitted online. No manual applications will be accepted.

Students dissatisfied with their published results can apply for re-scrutiny from today, Sunday (1 November 2026). The application process will continue until 7 November.