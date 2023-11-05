Closing ceremony of Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2023 held in Dhaka

With the seminar titled “Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces: A Collective Global Agenda”, the closing ceremony of the Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2023 was held at East West University on Saturday, said a press release.

Department of Information Studies, East West University and the UNESCO Dhaka Office jointly organizing and celebrating this years’ Global MIL Week.

Robert Stoelman, the project manager at the UNDP; Farzana Akhter, the dean of the faculty of liberal arts and social sciences at East West University, and Huhua Fan, the chief of education at UNESCO Dhaka office graced the seminar as the special guests.

Mir Jahurul Islam, the director general (additional secretary) of the Bangladesh National Scientific and Technical Documentation Center (BANSDOC), was the chief guest of the event.