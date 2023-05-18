Madrasah Board reschedules 25 May Dakhil exam

The Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board has rescheduled the higher mathematics examination of the ongoing Dakhil examination from 25 May to 28 May due to an unavoidable reason.
A media release signed by Md Kamal Uddin, controller of the education board, made the announcement on Thursday night, reports UNB.
Earlier, the board postponed the examination for the English first paper scheduled to be held on 14 May due to Cyclone Mocha.
The examinations for the English first paper and higher mathematics will be held across the country on 27 and 28 May respectively.
Additionally, the practical and oral tests for all subjects will be held from 29 May to 4 June.