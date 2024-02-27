Colleges set to be brought under public universities

The education ministry is planning to bring the colleges under the umbrella of different public universities from the National University.

If this plan is implemented, government colleges will be affiliated with public universities as like seven affiliated colleges under Dhaka University.

Educationists said it is true that the colleges under the NU are not in good condition but it has to be pondered beforehand as to what will be the situation if these colleges are affiliated with the public universities.

The reason behind their apprehension is the bitter experience the seven colleges faced initially after being affiliated with the DU. However, the situation has improved a bit now. This is why the educationists think a holistic approach should be taken first to improve the condition of colleges under the NU. Fresh problems might emerge if preparation is not taken beforehand.

Education ministry sources said education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury held a meeting with vice chancellors of public universities recently. The minister suggested that ‘academic monitoring’ of the government colleges should be vested with public universities by affiliating the colleges.

He said the government will consider amending the law to this end if required. The education ministry said all the VCs who attended the meeting were interested in enforcing the directives of the government.