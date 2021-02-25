10 NU students detained, home economics students block road

Police on Thursday detained 10 students of National University from the city’s Shahbagh area. The detainees had gathered there to state a demonstration, demanding resumption of ongoing exams which the authorities had suspended.

The students were taken to Shahbagh police station at around 10:30am. The names of the detainees could not be confirmed immediately.

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramna zone police Sazzadur Rahman said the students were planning to block Shahbagh intersection.