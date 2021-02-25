10 NU students detained, home economics students block road

Police on Thursday detained 10 students of National University from the city’s Shahbagh area. The detainees had gathered there to state a demonstration, demanding resumption of ongoing exams which the authorities had suspended.
The students were taken to Shahbagh police station at around 10:30am. The names of the detainees could not be confirmed immediately.
Deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramna zone police Sazzadur Rahman said the students were planning to block Shahbagh intersection.
“We’ve detained some students to keep the law and order situation under control,” he added.
NU authorities decided to suspend all their ongoing examinations in line with the education minister’s announcement on Monday. Vice chancellor of the university Harun-or-Rashid told Prothom Alo that the exams were postponed following discussions with the minister.
A NU press release on Wednesday said the suspended exams would restart on 24 May when the academic activities in public universities would restart. The rescheduled date of the suspended exams would be announced soon.
Meanwhile, students of Home Economics College blocked the road from Nilkhet to Azimpur at around 11:00am demanding resumption of suspended exams.
The demonstrating students demanded the resumption of their suspended exams as the authorities of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University did so.
The exams of 2019’s honors final year were scheduled to start today. But the exams were suspended following the education minister’s announcement.
The students said the suspension of exams has troubled many examinees who rented houses as the residential halls remain shut.