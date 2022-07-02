16 students of a single college qualify to study in BUET

A total of 16 students from Nilphamari’s Syedpur Government Science College, have successfully passed the admission test of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Of these students, 15 are boys and one is a girl.

The 39 students of the same college earlier successfully passed the medical admission test earlier this April.

The results of BUET admission test for 2021-22 academic year were published on 30 June. BUET admission test is known for stiff competition.