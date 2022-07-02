Education

16 students of a single college qualify to study in BUET

Correspondent
Syedpur, Nilphamari
A total of 16 students from Nilphamari’s Syedpur Government Science College, have successfully passed the admission test of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Of these students, 15 are boys and one is a girl.

The 39 students of the same college earlier successfully passed the medical admission test earlier this April.

The results of BUET admission test for 2021-22 academic year were published on 30 June. BUET admission test is known for stiff competition.

Imon Islam, one of the students who secured a berth in BUET, told Prothom Alo over phone that his dream of studying in the coveted institute came true due to his diligence.

Imon, from Kisamot Harkali village under Haridebpur union in Rangpur Sadar upazila, would stay in the college’s hostel. His father Alamgir Hossain is a businessman.

Imon earlier had taken the medical admission test but could not succeed.

He thinks studying attentively in two years in HSC level can ensure a place in a good institute for higher studies.

Syedpur Government Science College’s principal Golam Ahmed Faruque said, “This is the oldest educational institute of this region, steeped in heritage. We maintain discipline, sincerity of teachers and strong supervision. These help our student to become successful in SSC and HSC examination. They are proving their merits in admission tests of university, medical and engineering institutes. 39 of our students got chance in medical colleges and now 16 secured their places in BUET. We are proud of their success.”

The institute was found in 1964. The institute was granted as college in 1977 and named Syedpur Government Technical Sceince College. The name of the college was changed again in 2020.

A total of 268 students appeared for this year’s HSC examination from the college. 265 of them passed and 249 among them got GPA-5.

A number of students also got chance in CUET, RUET and other universities.

