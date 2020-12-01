19 universities to follow cluster system in admission tests: UGC

Admission tests in 19 general and science and technology universities for the academic year 2020-2021 will be held under a cluster system, reports news agency UNB.

The tests will be held on Humanities, Commerce and Science subjects and the admission seekers will have to sit for the exams physically, said a press release of the University Grant Commission (UGC).

The decision was taken at a views-exchange meeting with vice chancellors of different public universities on Tuesday.

The questions for the admission tests will be prepared based on the syllabuses of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).