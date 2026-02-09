University for 7 colleges: Ordinance issued, to operate like National University

The interim government has issued an ordinance to establish a new university named 'Dhaka Central University' for seven major public colleges in Dhaka, paving the way for the formal launch of the institutional activities.

Although the wording in official documents differs, the new university will function largely in the same way as the National University. The seven colleges in Dhaka will now conduct their academic activities as ‘attached’ colleges under the new university.

Since 2017, these colleges had been under Dhaka University, and before that they operated as ‘affiliated’ colleges of the National University.

The ordinance states that the seven colleges in the Dhaka metropolitan area—Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Titumir College, Government Bangla College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul Government College—will remain as ‘attached colleges’ of Dhaka Central University.

The identity, characteristics, infrastructure, movable and immovable properties, and other existing facilities of the colleges will remain intact.