New university for seven colleges: 40pc classes online, 60pc in-person

The proposed university for Dhaka’s seven major government colleges will not conduct all classes in-person. This new type of institution, to be known as the ‘Dhaka Central University’, will follow a hybrid model, with 40 per cent of classes conducted online and 60 per cent held in-person. However, all types of examinations will be conducted physically.

The progress on establishing this new university was shared at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Education today, Monday.

Acting secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Mojibur Rahman, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor SMA Fayez, UGC member Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, and interim administrator of the seven colleges as well as Dhaka College Principal Professor AKM Elias presented different information regarding this during the press briefing.