New university for seven colleges: 40pc classes online, 60pc in-person
The proposed university for Dhaka’s seven major government colleges will not conduct all classes in-person. This new type of institution, to be known as the ‘Dhaka Central University’, will follow a hybrid model, with 40 per cent of classes conducted online and 60 per cent held in-person. However, all types of examinations will be conducted physically.
The progress on establishing this new university was shared at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Education today, Monday.
Acting secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Mojibur Rahman, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor SMA Fayez, UGC member Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, and interim administrator of the seven colleges as well as Dhaka College Principal Professor AKM Elias presented different information regarding this during the press briefing.
Academic structure: Colleges to be divided into 4 schools
It was revealed at the press conference that under the new university, not every subject will be taught in every college as is the case at present. Instead, one or more colleges will host school-based classes. The seven colleges will be divided into four schools, under which teaching and research activities will be conducted.
Of them the campuses of Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, and Begum Badrunnesa Government Girl’s College have been designated for the School of Science. Meanwhile, the campus of Government Titumir College has been assigned for the School of Arts and Humanities and the School of Business with the campus of Kabi Nazrul Government College and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College allocated for the School of Law and Justice.
All students of the proposed university will study non-major courses during the first four semesters, followed by major courses in their respective disciplines during the next four. Then in the fifth semester, students will be allowed to switch disciplines based on fulfilling certain criteria but they will not be allowed to change campuses. The main campus of the proposed university will be located at a location convenient for all.
It was also stated that existing higher secondary programmes at the colleges will remain intact. Officials from the education cadre will also continue to serve at these colleges. However, once the institution is granted university status, faculty for university-level courses will be appointed as per university regulations.
The press conference further noted that the ordinance to establish the new university is expected to be issued by the end of this year. However, this year’s admission process will continue under the current system.
Previously, these seven colleges were affiliated with the National University. On 17 February 2017, they were brought under the affiliation of the University of Dhaka. Since then, students have repeatedly staged protests demanding timely examinations and publication of results, among other issues. Over the past eight years, these grievances accumulated and intensified.
In response to student protests, the University of Dhaka announced this January that the seven colleges would be separated from the university. The government then decided to establish a new university specifically for the students of these seven colleges.